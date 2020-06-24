Comfortable day; rain chance

Really comfortable start to the morning as we wake up in the low 60s with dew points continuing to dip. No active weather for this morning so you can enjoy a vibrant sunrise. High pressure to the SW keeps us mainly dry today with only a 10% chance for any spotty showers.

Lows tonight will again dip to the low 60s so you can certainly give the AC a break and open up the windows this evening. Thursday will be pretty much a repeat of Wednesday expect a couple of degrees warmer. Highs tomorrow will be right about where they should be as they near the mid 80s.

We have daily rain chances through the end of the work week but the totals will stay under a quarter of an inch.

The weekend will end up being fairly active with scattered showers both days. That looks to be an afternoon problem so if you have anything planned for outside — the earlier the better. Overnight lows will be noticeably mild over the weekend and to start the new week.