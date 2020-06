INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of Comcast customers reported internet outages Wednesday afternoon.

The issues started being reported around 2:30, according to Downdetector.com. At its peak, more than 9,400 people in the Indianapolis area reported problems with their Comcast internet.

Comcast Indiana sent a tweet, explaining that they were aware of the reports.

We’re aware of reports of a service interruption. Our team is investigating now and we’ll share more information as it becomes available. Customers can also check https://t.co/GnrzBrNt3h on their mobile devices for an update. — Comcast Indiana (@ComcastIN) June 3, 2020

The issue seemed to be resolved by 4 p.m., with only 200 reports of issues with Comcast internet.