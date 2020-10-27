Columbus stabbing suspect identified, victim continues to recover

COLUMBUS, Ind.– Police named the suspect arrested in connection with a crash and stabbing last week.

The incident happened on Oct. 23 in the 2500 block of Lincoln Park Drive. Police say Ryan Halligan, 29, was driving a stolen vehicle and crashed into the victim’s car before the stabbing occurred.

When police arrived at the scene, Halligan allegedly fled on foot and was later arrested after they found him hiding outside a residence near the park.

Police say the victim is a 34-year-old woman who was arriving for work as an ice skating instructor at Hamilton Center. After the stabbing, she was flown to Indianapolis for treatment and was listed in “stable” condition.

Halligan remains hospitalized and in law enforcement custody as the prosecutor’s office considers formal charges.