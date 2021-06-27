Columbus police offer involved in overnight shooting

COLUMBUS – Officials are investigating after an overnight shooting involving a Columbus police officer.

Police were called to the 3300 block of Woodland Parkway just after 4 a.m. Sunday for reports of a suspicious person walking around one of the houses.

When the officer arrived on scene, he encountered an armed male and a short time later, the officer fired his weapon, striking the suspect.

The suspect was taken to an Indianapolis hospital by medical helicopter. His condition is unknown. The officer was not hurt in the incident.

Indiana State Police are assisting with the investigation of the incident.