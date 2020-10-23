Columbus police make arrest after crash, stabbing

Photo from the scene courtesy of the Columbus Police Department

COLUMBUS, Ind.– A suspect is in custody after allegedly crashing a stolen car and stabbing a woman Friday morning in Columbus.

Around 6:30 a.m., police were called to the 2500 block of Lincoln Park Drive on a report of a woman being attacked in a parking lot. When officers arrived, they say the suspect flee on foot.

Police say the suspect had been driving a stolen vehicle and crashed into the victim’s car before the stabbing occurred.

The woman was flown to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, where she remains in “stable” condition.

Officers were able to locate the suspect outside a home in the 2500 block of 23rd Street a short time later. He was taken into custody but has not yet been identified.