Columbus police investigating deadly shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Police in Columbus are searching for answers following a deadly shooting.

Columbus police were called to the parking lot of a company called Tool Dynamics on Marr road Wednesday night and found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The case has not yet been ruled a homicide and the reason for the shooting remains a mystery to those who live and work nearby.

“We didn't hear anything. We didn't hear any loud noises or anything whatsoever,” said neighbor Janet Endicott.

A short time after finding the victim’s body, police were able to find his car in a parking lot a little less than a mile away on State street.

Police are asking anyone with security cameras in the 2700 hundred block of State Street to contact police.

Janet lives on that block and admits she's not used to seeing violence in the area.

“It was pretty nice not to see a lot of it here, but I guess it can happen anywhere, no matter where you go,” said Endicott.

While details of the death are still under investigation, the case is the second deadly shooting in Columbus this year, which is unusual for the city.

In a different case just last month, Derek Henderson was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a man’s home with a baseball bat.

Still, the Bartholomew County prosecutor noted murders in Columbus are rare, with the city averaging less than one a year.

“Yeah, I haven't heard of many. In two or three years I've been here, I've only heard one or two,” said Endicott.

The prosecutor has filed multiple reckless homicide cases recently where drivers hit and killed strangers, but the overnight shooting is something completely different.

“I hope this is not the beginning of something. I hope they figure out who did it and it doesn't become a pattern,” said Endicott.

No arrests have been made in the case, but anyone with information is still asked to contact Columbus police.

