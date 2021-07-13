Columbus police arrest 3 after armed robbery involving pellet gun, bicycle

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police arrested three people Monday after an armed robbery involving a pellet gun and a bicycle.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., police were called to the 1000 block of California Street in response to an armed robbery.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers determined the victim was held at gunpoint and struck in the face with the weapon several times before thieves stole his bicycle.

Officers later found the stolen bicycle behind a downtown residence. Police arrested three people as a result of the investigation and recovered the weapon used in the robbery, which turned out to be a pellet gun, according to CPD.

Kevin Shuffit, Kaylee Shuffit and Anthony Tilford were booked into the Bartholomew County Jail on the following changes:

Kevin W. Shuffitt, 20, of Columbus: robbery with a deadly weapon

Kaylee D. Shuffitt, 27, of Columbus: robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug injection device

Anthony D. Tilford, 27, of Columbus: battery

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.