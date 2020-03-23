Columbus police arrest 2 after attempted break-in at police garage

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested two people early Monday morning after an attempted break-in at the police department’s garage.

Officials said an officer saw two suspects looking in a window at the CPD garage at 2770 Verhulst Drive around 4:40 a.m. Monday.

The CPD officer was parked in his patrol car near the garage and saw one of the suspects wearing a bandanna to cover his face.

According to CPD, the suspects fled to a vehicle which was parked in a field close by after the officer started his car.

With the assistance of additional officers from CPD and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, the two suspects were stopped shortly after.

Police interviewed the suspects who admitted that their intent was to burglarize the police garage and wrecked patrol cars on the property.

Zachary A. Deberry, 20, of Columbus, faces preliminary charges of attempted theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A 17-year-old juvenile was also taken into custody for attempted theft and possession of marijuana.