COLUMBUS, Ind. — A semi driver is dead after an interstate crash Tuesday evening.

Around 11:20 p.m., police responded to a one-vehicle crash reported in the southbound lanes of I-65 near the State Road 46 exit (mile marker 67).

Police arrived to find a semi-tractor and trailer on the side of the interstate. The driver, identified as 51-year-old James McGoff of Louisville, Kentucky, died in the crash.

Traffic was rerouted for several hours as crews investigated and cleaned up the crash.