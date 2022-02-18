INDIANAPOLIS — A Columbus man learned his sentence after pleading guilty to three counts of sexual exploitation of a child and attempted sexual exploitation of a child.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations said agents arrested Jordan Blake Fields in March 2021 on suspicions of multiple crimes against children. The arrest came after an investigation by the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.

According to court documents, Fields sexually exploited children from Indiana and California. He also admitted to other acts of exploitation against unknown minors. The case first came to Indiana authorities’ attention when law enforcement in California notified that Fields engaged in sexually explicit Snapchat communications with a 13-year-old boy.

After Fields’ arrest, he admitted to talking with multiple underage boys online, leading to him getting child sexual abuse material through Snapchat and Omegle. He ended up pleading guilty to three counts of sexual exploitation of a child for his victimization of three southern Indiana children.

On Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana announced a U.S. District Judge sentenced Fields to more than 27 years in federal prison. After Fields serves his prison sentence, he will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for another 20 years. The judge also ordered Fields to pay $10,000 to each of four minor victims.