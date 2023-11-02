BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A man is facing multiple charges for allegedly attempting to strike a law enforcement officer after being arrested for driving while intoxicated in Columbus this week.

On Oct. 31 around 11:13 p.m., a deputy with the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a vehicle near the intersection of N. Marr Road and 29th Street after observing the vehicle go over the center line, according to BCSO.

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Travis McCarty, was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The deputy transported McCarty to Columbus Regional Hospital for a blood draw as part of the investigation into the DUI charge.

The sheriff’s office said McCarty allegedly attempted to punch a Columbus Regional Hospital police officer. One of the officers involved in the physical altercation reportedly observed McCarty trying to remove the officer’s service weapon which was holstered at the time, BCSO said.

BCSO said an officer was treated for a minor face injury at the hospital after the altercation.

McCarty was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail where he was preliminarily charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, battery on a public safety official, resisting law enforcement and attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer.