BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Columbus man is facing drug possession charges after being arrested early Wednesday morning for violating a court-issued protective order.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was patrolling near a Red Roof Inn on N. US 31 when he observed Phillip Cooper, 50, around 3:49 a.m. in the parking lot interacting with a female. The sheriff’s office said he was not permitted to speak with the woman due to a court-issued protective order.

Image provided by Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office. Booking photo of Phillip Cooper. Provided by Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy reportedly knew of Cooper due to previous interactions between the two, the sheriff’s office said.

Cooper was placed under arrest for violating the protective order and allowed the deputy to search his hotel room. This reportedly led to the discovery of around 133 grams of methamphetamine and an unspecified amount of marijuana, the sheriff’s office said.

Cooper was brought to the Bartholomew County Jail where he was preliminarily charged with:

Violation of a protective order, a level 6 felony

Dealing in methamphetamine, a level 2 felony

Possession of methamphetamine, a level 3 felony

Possession of a syringe, a level 6 felony

Possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor

Maintaining a common nuisance, a level 6 felony