BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Columbus man took officials with the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office on a chase Wednesday evening, ending with his arrest near a home on McCullough Lane.

According to a news release from the office, law enforcement received information that 38-year-old Chawn Coomer, a Columbus resident, had active warrants for his arrest. Officials attempted to stop Coomer while he was driving a silver Kia in the area of North U.S. 31 and Random Rd.

Officials said that Coomer refused to stop and law enforcement chased Coomer’s vehicle into Columbus, at which point officers from the Columbus Police Department assisted the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, the car came to a stop at a home on McCullough Lane where Coomer allegedly attempted to run from the officers. Coomer was “quickly apprehended” in the backyard of the home.

Officials said that Coomer was booked on one count of resisting law enforcement (vehicle); one count of resisting law enforcement; one count of reckless driving; and a felony warrant out of Bartholomew County.

The release said that Coomer is in custody on a $100,000 bond.