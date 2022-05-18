INDIANAPOLIS — A Columbus man faces charges after an investigation into a shooting at a parking garage that ended in a police pursuit.

The Columbus Police Department said 18-year-old Gaige Berger was arrested in connection with the shooting. He faces several charges including attempted murder.

The investigation began around 1:40 a.m. on May 13 after reports of shots fired coming from The Cole parking garage on 2nd Street. When police arrived, they found a victim that suffered minor injuries from the incident.

Officers were able to locate a vehicle they believed to be involved in the shooting and tried to stop the vehicle. The department said the driver, Berger, refused to pull over.

During a short pursuit, the department said Berger threw two handguns from the vehicle before stopping his vehicle near 3rd Street and Lindsey street and being taken into custody. Police were able to recover the handguns.

Berger was formally charged in connection with the case on Wednesday. He was being held in the Bartholomew County Jail without bonds on charges of:

attempted murder

two counts of criminal recklessness

resisting law enforcement

possession of marijuana

possession of a handgun without a license

possession of a controlled substance.