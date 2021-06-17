Columbus firefighters save woman from burning home

(Photo By Columbus Fire Department)

COLUMBUS, Ind. — As thick, black smoke filled in around her, Columbus firefighters rescued a woman strapped to a mechanical lift device inside her burning home.

Just before 4:45 p.m. Thursday, fire crews were called to a home in the 200 block of South Hinman Street.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire shooting the front of the home. Two men who escaped before crews arrived told firefighters that a woman unable to walk was trapped in the back bedroom, according to the Columbus Fire Department.

Braving extreme heat and heavy smoke conditions, firefighters made entry to the rear of the home and found the woman. She was conscious but still secured to the mechanical lift device and unable escape the home on her own.

CPD says firefighters “worked feverously in nearly blacked out smoke conditions” to free the woman and pulled her from the rear of the home out of an exterior door. An ambulance crew was there waiting to rush the woman — who showed signs of smoke inhalation — to the hospital, according to the fire department. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control about 15 minutes after arrival and extinguished the blaze. CPD says there is extensive fire damage to the front of the home and smoke damage throughout. The department added that two pet cats lost their lives in the fire.

What caused the fire is currently under investigation.