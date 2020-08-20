Columbus-area youth inspire others with postcards

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A handwritten letter has become a lost art, and during these past few months, it’s been easy to feel lost, too.

“It’s definitely different,” said Macey Golden, a member or the Bartholomew County Council for Youth Development.

Starting your freshman year of high school has its own challenges outside of COVID-19. To make it a bit easier, a group of young people in Bartholomew County came together for the fourth annual “Shine On” project.

“The purpose is to send the postcards to incoming 9th graders, and it’s kinda just to empower them,” Golden said.

They sent out 1,200 postcards to high school freshman in Columbus, and they have made nearly 8,000 postcards each year. Every one has an inspiring note, and artwork from local teen artists like Brynn Stewart.

“They all told me I did a really good job, so it was nice to be recognized for something I did,” Stewart said.

She said it was nice knowing her work impacted thousands of others the same age and in the same position this school year.

“It’s really been a tough year for all of us, and I think we were all anxious and nervous about the school year,” said Council Director Heather Carson. “This was a really positive step forward for our community, for Bartholomew County, to say our priority is on our young people’s well being.”

In the midst of a global pandemic, we all could use a bit of kindness. Sometimes all it takes is a handwritten postcard to show it.

“I know it probably put a lot of smiles on peoples faces because it’s a personal postcard, and not a lot of people get those now a days,” Golden said.

This year, the Council for Youth Development also has an e-card option.

You can find more information HERE.