COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. — A Columbia City man faces several charges after police say he was in possession of child sexual abuse material.

The nine-month investigation resulted in the arrest of 19-year-old Christopher Honeycutt. He faces four preliminary counts of possession of child pornography.

The Indiana State Police say detectives started their investigation in February 2022 after getting a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip alleged that an online account had been used for child exploitation.

Detectives were eventually able to track down that account. The Indiana State Police says it belonged to Honeycutt.

Officers with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department found Honeycutt at his home Wednesday. The Indiana State Police says they took him into custody and booked him into the Whitley County Jail.

Anyone having any information related to internet crimes against children is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or make a report to NCMEC at https://report.cybertip.org/.