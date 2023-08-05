WESTFIELD, Ind. — Saturday’s Colts training camp practice at 6 p.m. has moved indoors due to the possibility of inclement weather, according to a press release sent from the Colts.

The first 750 fans in line with a ticket at the main entrance to the Events Centers will receive a wristband to gain access.

According to the release, the Colts will also not sign autographs before or after practice, the Colts City will not be open, the doors will not open before 5:45 p.m. and snacks will not be served or permitted.

However, fans will receive a free bottle of water and complimentary parking in Lot C near Grand Park Boulevard.

Additionally, the high school Girls Flag Football Clinic & Media Day scheduled for Saturday at Grand Park was canceled.

To learn more about the Colts Training Camp please view here.