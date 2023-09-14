INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts announced that the team will host two watch parties for upcoming road games.

The first watch party will be held on Sept. 24 at the Carmel Midtown Plaza when the team plays against the Baltimore Ravens. Doors will open at 10 a.m.

The second watch party will occur at The Rathskeller in downtown Indianapolis on Nov. 12 when the Colts play against the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany. The party will begin at 9 a.m.

Both parties are free to attend and open to all ages. Fans will get a chance to enjoy live entertainment, photo opportunities with the Colts cheerleaders, and free giveaways while watching the games on the big screen.

Fans who preregister for each event will be entered for a chance to win an exclusive Colts prize pack featuring two tickets to a 2023 home game of their choice, an autographed football signed by wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., and more.