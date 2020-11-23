Colts team up to bring meals to Hoosier families this Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts are taking their talents off the feed to make sure Hoosier families are fed this Thanksgiving.

On Monday, the 9th annual Horseshoe Helpings will take place. Colts players, cheerleaders and mascot “Blue” and more than 100 volunteers, including Mayor Joe Hogsett, will participate.

The event, put on by the Colts and U.S. Foods, provides Hoosiers with Thanksgiving essentials like turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie. The recipients were all pre-selected by local churches, schools and organizations.

The Colts were forced to make some changes to the event this year due to the pandemic.

We’re told everyone will be masked up and spaced six feet apart. It will be a drive-through event to keep people safe

Ten local churches were also chosen to receive 50 meals each to distribute to the elderly and families in need that were not able to attend Monday’s event.