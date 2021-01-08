Colts team, fans gear up for playoff game

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts are playing in the biggest game of Wild Card Weekend Saturday in Buffalo.

They face off against the number two seed team, the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. on CBS4.

The Colts are the lowest seed in the AFC with a pretty young team, but coaches and players are optimistic about the game.

This will be the first taste of post-season for a good portion of the roster, but they have had a good season so far and the hope it that will keep on going.

After defeating the Jaguars this past Sunday, the Colts are gearing up for their first post-season stop towards the goal of the Super Bowl.

In that game against the Jags, rookie running back Jonathan Taylor recorded two touchdowns and 253 yards. That’s a new franchise record for rushing yards in a single game.

When it comes to quarterbacks, Buffalo’s Josh Allen may have a stronger arm, but Philip Rivers has the edge as far as playing in big games.

Rivers has made it the post-season six times with a record of five wins against six losses. He says the players shouldn’t feel like they have to change anything from what they do in the regular season

“I’ve been a part of some big playoff wins. It’s going to come down to fundamentals and technique and situational football, and complimentary football. And in the games where the teams I’ve been on, that I, the we have done that, it’s usually worked out pretty good,” Rivers said.

While Colts and Bills have never faced each other in the playoffs, these teams are closely connected.

The two used to play each other regularly, twice a year in fact, back when they were both in the AFC East.

Also, Colts head coach Frank Reich started his career there and still calls himself a Bills fan. But he says that will not be the case when they play them Saturday.

“Love Buffalo. Will always love Buffalo. Will always be a Bills fan. Except for this Saturday. This is a business trip,” Reich said.

Reich was drafted by the Bills back in 1985 and played there for 9 years. His most famous game was known as “The Comeback,” where he led the Bills to victory after they were 32 points behind against the Oilers back in 1993 in the Wild Card game. It remains the largest comeback in the NFL history.

Reich says they’ve been preparing and if they do what they’ve already done and do it well they should come out ahead. He says they can win this game if players do ordinary things in an extraordinary manner.

“There’s a long history in sports where someone who’s left a team to go somewhere else, when they go back and play that team, they really, really want to win,” said one of the Blue Crew directors Perry Fiscus

“I’m mean, we were going to want to win anyway, but we’re going to want to win for Coach Reich, certainly.”

Fans, like Fiscus think they can pull of the victory.

“This is a huge deal for us. I mean it’s major. And not only for us, obviously, but for the city and for any Colts fans. But for the Blue Crew, this is what we live for right here,” said Fiscus.

The Blue Crew will be taking part in the Colts’ caravans to celebrate the team ahead of the playoffs. The caravans will have giveaways, appearances from Blue, the cheerleaders and more.

They started Thursday night and there will be more Friday.

Fiscus says since the pandemic started, they haven’t been able to gather like they used to, and since this isn’t a home game the caravan will let them do something special for the team here in their city.

“It’s a chance for us to get out and to do something with the community. And to get out and to be seen and just do something positive. We wait all year for this. 51 weeks for this. And we finally get to go out and do something tonight,” said Fiscus.

While they can not have a big watch party like they did two years ago when the Colts made playoffs, the Blue Crew is encouraging fans to watch the game somewhere fun while staying safe and socially distant.