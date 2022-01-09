Colts’ T.Y. Hilton on future: ‘I pretty much know what I want to do’

FILE – Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton makes a catch as he runs a drill during practice at the NFL team’s football training camp in Westfield, Ind., in this Thursday, July 29, 2021, file photo. Hilton was back on the practice field for Wednesday’s, Oct. 13, 2021, light workout. The four-time Pro Bowler has been designated for return from injured reserve after having neck surgery in August and coach Frank Reich is optimistic Hilton will be cleared to play this weekend against the Houston Texans. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

INDIANAPOLIS – That might have been it for T.Y. Hilton.

After 10 seasons, 143 games, 631 receptions, 9,691 yards and 53 touchdowns.

After nine playoff games, 47 catches, 781 yards and another three TDs.

After more T-Y . . . T-Y . . . T-Y gestures to the stands than you can count.

And after just two catches for 39 yards on five targets in the Indianapolis Colts’ 26-11 collapse to the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday afternoon that ended their season.

Hilton has been the emotional catalyst for the team for the past several seasons, but a successor might be needed.

The team’s 2012 third-round draft pick has been evasive regarding his future, but Hilton considered retirement after undergoing neck surgery in late August.

“I didn’t pretty much tell nobody, but people close to me,’’ he said in October. “I was close to hanging it up.’’

In the aftermath of Sunday’s demoralizing loss, Hilton was asked if he considered he might have been walking off the playing field for the last time.

“No,’’ he said. “I haven’t thought about it. I’m going to take some time, talk to Jack (Doyle) and, you know, just go through if I want to play one more year.

“I can play one more year. If not, then I won’t.’’

Hilton always has insisted he won’t make any decision until sitting down with Doyle, his close friend. Doyle also could consider retirement after nine seasons. Doyle is under contract for 2022. Hilton will be a free agent after re-upping with the Colts last offseason with a one-year, $8 million contract.

“Just talk to him, see what he’s feeling,’’ Hilton said. “And once he makes his decision, I’ll kind of know what I want to do based on him . . . whether it’s here, whether it’s somewhere else.

“So I’ll make my decision sometime in the offseason.’’

At one point, Hilton indicated he’s all but decided what the future holds.

“I pretty much know what I want to do,’’ he said, “but I just want to take some time to reflect.’’

If Hilton retires, he’ll do so as one of the most prolific receivers in franchise history. His 631 receptions are tied with Hall of Famer Raymond Berry for 3rd-most while his 9,691 yards are 3rd behind Marvin Harrison (14,580) and Reggie Wayne (14,345). His 12 games with at least 150 yards are a franchise record.

