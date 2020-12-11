Colts superfan recalls decision to retire rather than miss game

INDIANAPOLIS – This season CBS4 Indy has introduced Colts nation to some of the team’s biggest superfans. Now, one man said, rather than miss a Colts game due to work, he decided to retire!

“I’ve been a Colts fan since they were in Baltimore,” Mike Schroder said. “Johnny Unitas was just the best quarterback ever.”

Mike Schroder was born and raised in Indiana, and was thrilled when his team moved to Indy in 1984. After retiring from a career in the U.S. Air Force, his family settled in his wife’s home state of Ohio.

“I said one of the stipulations was that I get season tickets, and I was fortunate enough to get season tickets while Peyton was around,” Schroder said.

Schroder drove to every Colts home game from Ohio, a seven-hour round-trip.

“The games are more than just seeing the Colts, it’s almost a family thing,” he said.

While in Ohio, Schroder took a job with the United States Postal Service, a job he loved. But, in December 2011, he wanted to attend a Colts Thursday night game, so he needed Friday off work. A busy holiday season meant that request was denied.

“They refused, so I said, ‘OK, I’m going to retire,’” Schroder recalled of the decision. “It was more important to me to retire and see a 2-14 team play than continue to work.”

Trips to Indianapolis are on hold in 2020 due to COVID, but he’s looking forward to 2021 and seeing his Colts family.

“I have met so many great fans that have become such good friends,” Schroder said. “It’s always so good just to see everybody, and I miss that camaraderie.”