Carson Wentz #2 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on before a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Two days after the Indianapolis Colts got a win at home, quarterback Carson Wentz received something else to celebrate, a baby girl.

He and wife Madison welcomed their second child Tuesday.

She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

The happy parents have another daughter, Hadley Jayne, who was born in April of 2020.