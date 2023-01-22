INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts completed their sweep of the New York Giants’ coordinators.

After interviewing offensive coordinator Mike Kafka Sunday afternoon, the team met with Giants’ defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale.

That pushes the Colts’ total to 13 individuals they’ve met with in their search for a replacement for Frank Reich, who was fired Nov. 7.

Martindale, 59, just finished his first season at the Giants’ defensive coordinator. New York’s season ended Saturday with a 38-7 loss to Philadelphia in an NFC Divisional playoff game.

Martindale began his NFL coaching career in 2004 with the Oakland Raiders, and was a coordinator with Denver (2010) and Baltimore (2018-21) before joining the New York Giants this season.

It’s believed the Colts still want to interview San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and that could occur Monday. San Francisco met Dallas in an NFC Divisional game Sunday evening.

