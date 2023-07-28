WESTFIELD – It appears Jonathan Taylor’s quest for a contract extension will go unsatisfied.

That was a revelation from owner Jim Irsay during a phone interview with ESPN’s Stephen Holder Thursday evening. Taylor, the Indianapolis Colts’ feature running back, is in the final year of his rookie contract with a base salary of $4.3 million and has been seeking an extension.

No contract extension has been offered.

“We love Jonathan. We need Jonathan,’’ Irsay told ESPN. “Our hope is Jonathan has an outstanding year and that we have a good year as a team, and then we get his next contract done. That’s the hope.

“We think the world of him as a person, a player. It’s just timing. When your time comes to get paid, then you get paid.’’

Irsay noted the Colts and general manager Chris Ballard have a history of signing players to extensions: Shaquille Leonard, Braden Smith, Quenton Nelson, Grover Stewart, and others.

“We’ve always paid our players,’’ he said. “We’ve always believed in our core players going to a second contract. And that’s been how we’ve been successful in the last 20, 25 years. So, that’s not changed.’’

It will be interesting to see how Taylor reacts to having to play out his rookie deal. He underwent surgery on his right ankle in January and missed the entirety of the off-season work. He was expected to be ready for the start of training camp but was placed on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) Tuesday even though he passed his physical.

Taylor, 24, has been more vocal recently regarding an extension. He has not talked with the media since camp opened.

Along with providing clarity with Taylor, Irsay attempted to clarify his comments on social media this week that dealt with the status of running backs across the league. That group believes it has been devalued, and Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris spoke at length on that subject this week. That included discussing ways to alter how running backs are handled, specifically backs who are franchise-tagged by their team.

Irsay posted, “some agents are selling ‘bad faith.’’’ That led to Taylor’s agent, Malki Kawa, firing back with angry comments on social media.

“The comment wasn’t directed at Jonathan,’’ Irsay said. “We haven’t exchanged any contract numbers with each other or anything like that. So, it’s not like we’re in the midst of that.

“I think we had a tough season last year; we didn’t win a lot of games. This is a year about coming back together and having a great year, and we’re really depending on Jonathan to team up with Anthony Richardson to try and pull together to have a great year.’’

