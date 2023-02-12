INDIANAPOLIS – It appears the Indianapolis Colts’ long coaching search ends with Shane Steichen.

Multiple outlets are reporting Sunday the Colts have settled on the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator as their new head coach and have informed the other candidates they’re no longer under consideration.

There was no immediate comment from the team.

Steichen met in person with the Colts last weekend in Philadelphia – owner Jim Irsay, general manager Chris Ballard and other upper-tier personnel – and speculation subsequently increased he would succeed Frank Reich, who was fired Nov. 7.

Interestingly, it would make the second straight time the Colts have looked to Philly for their on-field leadership. In 2018, Irsay and Ballard turned to Reich after Josh McDaniels backed out of an agreement to replace Chuck Pagano.

Steichen, 37 would be the Colts’ youngest head coach in 60 years. Hall of Fame coach Don Shula was 33 when he replaced Weeb Ewbank in 1963.

He also would be the NFL’s third-youngest coach, trailing only the Los Angeles Rams’ Sean McVay and the Minnesota Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell.