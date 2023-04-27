INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) — Fans in Indianapolis showed up in full support Thursday night for the Colts at watch parties across the city.

Dozens of people packed into the Buffalo Wild Wings in Broad Ripple for the official Colts 2023 NFL Draft pick watch party.

Fans were absolutely ecstatic when the QB from the Florida Gators, Anthony Richardson, was announced as the pick.

Fans even started cheering “Let’s go colts” because they were so happy.

Many people were decked out in their Colts gear, all curious to know who the Colts next quarterback would be. Colts fans say bringing the Gators sophomore on board is a huge piece to the puzzle this year. Fans are excited to see what this season brings.

“Oh my gosh how wonderful,” said Colts fan, Melissa Hurley. “He’s been compared to Cam. Like there’s so many ups to this guy. So fantastic. Yay! Go Colts!”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I am fired up! I have been waiting on a franchise quarterback for the last couple years,” said Colts fan, Jason Larrabee. “We got our guy! My season tickets are locked in. I am ready to go!”

“Oh my god! I’m excited! Yes! We finally got our QB. Go Colt!s it’s going to be a great season. We got it right, finally,” said Colts fan, Michael Clark.

Even the Colts mascot ‘Blue,’ the Colts cheerleaders and the Blue Crew fire truck showed up on Thursday for the party.

Fans say they are eager to see the rest of the picks and trades. Many hope picking up Richardson will help the Colts get to the playoffs.