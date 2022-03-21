INDIANAPOLIS — Colts fans the wait is over. The team has their next quarterback, and his name is Matt Ryan. The team acquired the former league MVP from the Atlanta Falcons on Monday.

“It gives a good, short stop opportunity,” tells Milt Thompson, a sports lawyer who has overseen numerous NFL contracts, “They have some other assets they will need to acquire in order to have an explosive offense like they want to have, and Coach Frank Reich can work with someone like Matt Ryan.”

Ryan will take over for Carson Wentz who was traded to Washington. The Colts gave up a third round pick to get the Falcon’s franchise quarterback. The pick came from the Wentz trade with the Commanders. If you combine both deals, the team essentially dealt Wentz for Ryan plus a higher pick in the second round of this year’s draft, as well as a 3rd round pick. The team is without a first round pick this year because of the original Colt’s trade to get Wentz from the Eagles. Overall, fans believe the team came out on top.

“Even if we had that first round pick, we probably wouldn’t have drafted a quarterback,” explains Brent Vogel, President of the Colts Blue Crew, “This year’s draft, as far as quarterbacks go, is a down year.”

Ryan will be 37-years-old when he dons the horseshoe next season. Fans are likening the deal to the Philip Rivers era.

“Philip lost the zip on his long passing game,“ says Thompson, “I think Matt Ryan has more zip in his arm, so he can get downfield, which is what they want to do. By all accounts, he has done well in the locker room down there in Atlanta.”

“We are looking for a quarterback to just make the layups, that’s where we failed last year,” continues Vogel, “I think Frank Reich thought Wentz was going to be the guy.”

The team has ample cap space to continue to form a team around Ryan, but Thompson believes the Colts will be cautious because stars like running back Jonathan Taylor are due for a pay day in the coming years.

“[Colts General Manager Chris Ballard] is not going to spend wildly on overvalued free agents,” adds Thompson, “They are going to have to get someone alongside [wide receiver] Michael Pittman Jr.”

“I think they are not done, definitely not done,” believes Vogel.