INDIANAPOLIS — Colts fans came out in big numbers Monday for yet another primetime game, enjoying a freezing Touchdown Town before heading into Lucas Oil.

“Monday Night Football in Indianapolis, it’s the best. Primetime football baby, can’t beat it,” said Eric Patterson, a fan in Touchdown Town.

Colts fans mixed with Los Angeles Charger faithful for the AFC matchup on the edge of the holidays, that some had been looking forward to more than the past few days.

“This is better than Christmas,” said Kevin Roberts, a Colts fan from southern Indiana.

Even if the cold was doing a number on many of the fans.

“I can’t feel my feet but it’s worth it,” said Jordan Hartman.

Some fans looked on the bright side, though. Just a few days ago Indianapolis was more than 20 degrees colder with blistering winds.

“It almost feels balmy today compared to Friday,” said Jason Patterson, a Colts fan from Carmel.

Football fans were out for all sorts of reasons on this December night.

“They surprised me with some tickets for tonight’s game for Christmas,” said Douglas Parsons, a Chargers fan who was at the game with his girlfriend’s dad.

It wasn’t just a quick drive up I-70 or even across the country for Parsons, though.

Parsons flew in from Alaska for Christmas and now the game, giving him a different perspective on the Indy weather.

”Man, it feels like summer out here,” Parsons said.

Oddly enough, Parsons isn’t the only football fan from Alaska at Lucas Oil. Eric Patterson also came in from the great white north.

“It was a pretty good flight, though, through Chicago, all the way from Alaska,” said Eric Patterson. “There were snow delays, there was a lot of turbulence, a lot of up and down motions. A little roller coaster ride in.”

Patterson was at the game with his dad.

“We’re glad to have family in town and be able to do a Colts game,” Jason Patterson said.

Others didn’t travel as far but the memories made will be for a lifetime.

“This is my first colts game, man. I’m just pumped to be here. I feel like it’s 100 degrees outside because I’m so excited right now,” said Kegan Lanter, who drove in from Columbus, OH with his wife Kelly.

Despite the Colts rough season, these fans are just happy to be here – win or lose.

You only have one more chance to see the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium this season, that’s Jan. 8 against the Texans.