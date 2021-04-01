Colts agree to terms with S Sean Davis

Sean Davis #21 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts continue to pad their roster-wide depth with the signing of veteran safety Sean Davis.

Davis, 27, has agreed to a one-year contract, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. ESPN and NFL Network were among the first to report the deal.

Davis was a 2016 second-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers who started 42 of 64 games. His playing time dipped in 2020 to one start and 6% of the defensive snaps. He missed the final 15 games of ’19 with a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

From 2016-18, Davis started 41 of 47 games and collected five interceptions to go along with 20 passes defensed. He signed with Washington during the 2020 offseason, but was released during the summer and re-signed with the Steelers.

He joins a Colts’ safety position that features returning starters Khari Willis and Julian Blackmon and backup George Odum.

Malik Hooker, a 2017 first-round draft pick, remains un-signed.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.