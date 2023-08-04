WESTFIELD, Ind. – More depth for the Indianapolis Colts’ running backs room is on the way.

The team has signed veteran Kenyan Drake, according to multiple reports.

Drake, 29, has rushed for 3,866 yards and 33 touchdowns during a career that’s spanned seven seasons, four teams and 101 regular-season games. He originally was third-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2016.

The 6-1, 211-pound Drake appeared in 12 games with five starts last season with the Baltimore Ravens. He was the team’s third-leading rusher with 482 yards and four TDs, trailing quarterback Lamar Jackson (764 yards) and J.K. Dobbins (520). Drake also caught 17 passes for 89 yards and one TD.

Drake has rushed for at least 482 yards in five of his seven seasons, including a career-high 955 yards with 10 TDs with Arizona in 2020.

Drake is the latest addition to what has been an unstable running backs room.

Jonathan Taylor remains on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) and his primary backup, Zack Moss, suffered a broken right forearm in Monday’s training camp practice.

Earlier this week the Colts signed University of Indianapolis standout Toriano Clinton.

The other healthy backs on the roster are Deon Jackson, rookies Evan Hull and Zavier Scott, and Jake Funk, who’s in his second year.

