Colorado man wanted by Putnam County deputies in connection with machete attack

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind.––Law enforcement in Putnam County are asking the public to help find a Colorado man wanted in connection with a machete attack in Fillmore.

Deputies said Stephen Taplin, 39, of Colorado, fled the Fillmore area around 7:50 a.m. Friday morning.

Taplin was last seen wearing a T-shirt and jeans and wielding a machete.

He was reportedly driving a blue or gray Toyota Sienna minivan with Florida license plates.

Law enforcement said Taplin was heading north out of Fillmore and is said to be not familiar with the area.

The incident started as a fight between two people resulting in one being attacked with a machete and the other fleeing the scene, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was rushed to an Indianapolis hospital, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said Taplin is armed with a machete, and neither he nor his vehicle is to be approached if spotted.

South Putnam Community Schools have been notified due to the proximity of Fillmore Elementary School.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office or call 911 immediately.