College Application Week ends, resources still available to help students apply to college

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday is the last day of College Application Week.

It’s part of the Indiana Commission For Higher Education’s plan to help students, especially low-income and first-generation, to apply to at least one college.

“The college application process is really complicated, and if you’re a first-generation student, or don’t know anyone around you that’s been to a college or university, you don’t know that all those steps are required,” said Jose Medina, school and community outreach manager.

Throughout the week, the commission hosted numerous events to help connect students to resources. In light of the initiative, several colleges and universities also opted to waive application fees.

According to the commission, another 25 reported free applications year-round.

Statewide, organizers say many schools and universities are seeing a decline in applications.

“So we’ve noticed that a lot of students are hesitant to start their post-secondary education, whether it be they’ve had a life situation change, where they no longer think college is affordable, or they just don’t feel comfortable going to a college campus with the COVID-19 pandemic or they don’t feel they’re going to get that traditional college experience,” Medina said.

Medina says there’s also been a decline in the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA applications, which unlocks possible grant and scholarship opportunities for students.

Even if you missed out on the week of events, Medina says there’s still plenty of ways to connect to resources and support. You can find help at LearnMoreIndiana.org for guidance and information on upcoming events.