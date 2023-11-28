We’re tracking flurries around central Indiana Tuesday morning and very cold temperatures. With breezy winds, wind chill values have dropped to the single digits this morning. You’ll need all of the heavy layers when you leave the house today. This will be the coldest of the season and the coldest we’ve been since mid March. The last time we failed to reach 30° for a high temperature was on March 18th when we had a high of 29°. We are looking to match that today.

Temperatures will start in the mid teens Tuesday and climb into the mid 20s during the afternoon. There will be a mix of sun and clouds along with a few flurries lingering early in the day.

Temperatures will not be as cold tonight but the winter layers will still be needed. We will drop to the upper teens and lower 20s early Wednesday with wind chills expected to be in the lower teens.

A warm front moves through Wednesday and winds shifting out of the southwest will send temperatures back to more seasonal levels, mid 40s, in the afternoon. We’re even warmer on Thursday with 50s in the forecast. This warmup comes with rain chances that return Thursday evening into Friday.