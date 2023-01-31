Temperatures have dropped to the coldest they’ve been all month in Indianapolis Tuesday morning. With the thermometer reading only 13°, that’s the coldest we’ve been since Christmas day when the temperature dropped to 4°.

Not only with the thick winter coat be needed, but a little extra patience on the roads. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 8 AM for our southern counties. A wave of snow moved over the southern tier of the state Tuesday morning. While this has moved out, the concern for additional slick spots on the roads remains.

We get some sunshine back today but temperatures will remain quite cold. Highs this afternoon will only rise to the mid 20s.

While we remain cold again on Wednesday, a warming trend will be underway. By Groundhog Day on Thursday, temperatures should be getting to or near the 40-degree mark. That will be the best day of the week before another cold front comes through and knocks our temperatures back below average. However, by the weekend and early next week, we’re back in the 40s to near 50-degrees. Good news if you don’t like the cold, the 8-14 day outlook is giving us a favorable probability for above average temperatures to be around as we get into the second week of February.