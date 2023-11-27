Have the heavy coat as you head out Monday. It’s a cold start to our morning with temperatures that have fallen near or below freezing across central Indiana. Winds are breezy and wind chill values have fallen to the teens in many locations.

The system that brought us rain and a wintry mix on Sunday has moved on. We will be dry and brighter today but another cold front moving on through will reinforce the colder air we’re feeling. High temperatures Monday will only climb to the mid 30s with wind chill values that will only be in the low and mid 20s.

The passing cold front today will send temperatures tumbling to the teens by early Tuesday morning. Wind chill values early Tuesday are expected to be in the single digits area wide with some locations that could be nearing 0°.

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week with high temperatures that will struggle to rise to the low 30s. Wind chill values in the afternoon will only be back in the low 20s.

A warmup begins Wednesday with winds shifting out of the southwest. Temperatures will be more seasonal with highs in the mid 40s. We climb into the 50s Thursday with rain returning in the afternoon and evening.