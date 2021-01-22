Colder this weekend with a light rain/snow mix moving in Sunday

A cold front moved across the state Thursday night and we had a much colder Friday. The coldest air will settle in Friday night, and Saturday morning will be the coldest of the new year with low temperatures in the teens.

We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun Saturday, and we’ll stay chilly with highs in the mid-30s. For the second half of the weekend, a light rain/snow mix will develop Sunday. A heavier surge of moisture will move in Sunday night and icy roads will be possible Monday morning.

As temperatures rise, the mix will change to rain by lunchtime Monday. Eventually, we will cool down Monday night, and rain will change to snow by Tuesday morning.

We’ll have another chance for snow that may accumulate Thursday.

We have had one wet weekend so far this year.

January has been a dry month so far.

We have had less than three inches of snow this month.

Expect a dry, cold Saturday.

We’ll see a few rain and snow showers Sunday.

A heavier rain snow mix is likely Sunday night.