We are much colder to start our morning on Friday. Temperatures are in the low and mid 30s. That’s around 10° to 20° colder than they were Thursday morning. The mild January air has ended, and we’re getting back into a winter pattern with temperatures and precipitation. There area few flurries floating around Friday morning and these will continue in the area on into the afternoon.

Winds are breezy, gusting 20 to 30 mph through the day. With that, there’s a wind chill this morning, in the low to mid 20s. What we’re feeling this morning is pretty much what we get through the day. Air temperatures and winds chills will remain rather steady through the day.

Clouds depart late this evening, winds die down and we’ll be off to an even colder start Saturday morning. Even though we start the morning in the mid 20s Saturday, the day will shape up to be decent. We get the sunshine back and temperatures won’t be as cold in the afternoon.

Snow showers return Sunday morning and some light accumulations are possible. Slick roads will certainly be possible Sunday morning and accumulations close to 1″ are possible in many locations. The bulk of the snow departs by mid Sunday morning and a few spotty light snow or rain showers will be possible into the afternoon. Stay tuned for updates on this system and potential changes to accumulation totals and we get more data. Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright will bring you further updates Friday evening.