We’re off to a wintry start as we open the week. A few snow showers passed through central Indiana early Monday morning. While these have moved on, it’s possible you may encounter a couple of slick spots on the roads. Temperatures are starting at or below freezing this morning, with wind chills in the teens and lower 20s. This is certainly a day to wear the heavier coat.

Temperatures will stay unseasonably cool today, only rising to the mid and upper 30s Monday afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest, gusting up to 25 mph. This will leave us with a wind chill that at the warmest part of the day will only feel like it’s in the mid 20s.

As an area of low pressure moves off to our northeast, it will be pull a few more scattered snow showers our way Monday afternoon. Not everyone sees the snow but those that do could encounter reduced visibility and travel concerns. Snow totals are expected to be very light, but it doesn’t take a lot to create slick spots on the roads. Use extra caution while traveling today.

Isolated snow showers will be possible into early Tuesday morning as temperatures fall into the mid 20s to start the day. Clouds will decrease into the afternoon tomorrow, leaving us with a lot of sunshine. However, breezy northwest winds will still be streaming in a colder air mass and temperatures remain well-below average. High temperatures will only peak near 40° on Tuesday.

Winds shift out of the south midweek and that will allow temperatures to jump significantly Wednesday and Thursday. After getting to the low 60s Thursday afternoon, rain returns Thursday evening. We’re looking wet for St. Patrick’s Day on Friday. Along with rain, a cold front passing that morning will send temperatures falling into the afternoon.