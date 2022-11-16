November is a month known for wild temperatures swings and this month is following that form. Temperatures for the first 11 days of the month were well above average, followed by 5 consecutive days with weather much colder than normal for this time of year and the colder trend will continue.

A strong area of low pressure over the Great Lakes will keep us cloudy and cold Thursday. Lows will be in the 20s overnight and highs will be in the 30s Thursday. Scattered snow showers will be likely with winds gusting up to 25 mph. The stiff winds will give us wind chills 5° to 10° colder than the actual air temperature.

A few slick spots on the roads are possible, especially around bridges and overpasses. Overall, any snow accumulation will be minor. Another cold front will move across the state and reinforce the cold air. Highs will be in the 20s Friday afternoon with snow showers as the front passes and the weekend will get off to a even colder start with temperatures in the teens Saturday morning. Sunny skies will return and weekend highs will be in the 30s.

Our long cold snap will begin to moderate Monday when highs will rise into the 40s. We’ll finally warm into the 50s by Tuesday and highs will be above average by Wednesday with highs in the mid-50s. The long rang forecast is for temperatures to stay above average with a chance for rain on Thanksgiving Day.

November snowfall is off to a fast start.

We have seen wild temperature swings this month.

Thursday will be a windy, cold day.

Our cold snap will continue for the next four days.