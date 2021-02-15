Cold weather opens warming shelters, alters COVID protocols

INDIANAPOLIS — A winter storm warning is now in effect for our viewing area until Tuesday morning. Single digit temperatures are also on the horizon with subzero wind chills.

Many in the city of Indianapolis are beginning to expand their resources to keep people warm and safe. Those who don’t have a place to call home do have a warm place to turn to.

“Wheeler Mission historically has always been for those who are experiencing homelessness in our community,” said Wheeler Mission’s Chief Development Officer Steve Kerr.

Even amid a pandemic, Kerr says they are still leading Indianapolis’ winter contingency program.

“[It’s] just to ensure that anybody seeking shelter has safe shelter where they can find relief from the cold,” Kerr said.

Just a few days ago, they decided on something that many may not agree with, but Wheeler Mission says it’s about saving lives.

“We’re going to have to forego social distancing or allow men to possibly freeze to death. That was obviously a decision that was an easy decision to make and we’re going to open up our doors during the day to allow even more men to come inside,” Kerr said.

Wheeler Mission isn’t the only organization opening its doors to keep Hoosiers safe.

“Some hotels have been opened up to act as overflow hotels that’s been huge for us, but at this point, they’re full as well,” Kerr said.

While Wheeler Mission has opened their doors to those who are homeless, Municipal Gardens has opened their doors to anyone who needs a warm place to go. Whether you’re home with no power or outside working in the cold.

“During the evening, we’re fine. We still have some mats and some cots available. But during the day, we just could not let people stay outside in this weather,” Kerr said.

They are still doing everything they can to practice COVID-19 protocols, but they say their goal is to keep people alive and warm without turning anyone away.

“People are welcomed to come when it’s 8, 9, 10 degrees with a windchill below zero. It’s important that we open up and we remain open so people can come inside and be safe,” Kerr said.

Both Wheeler Mission on Market Street and Municipal Gardens on Lafayette Road are open 24 hours. They are offering heat, mats, cots and food.