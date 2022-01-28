Free at-home COVID tests will ship soon, but could the cold conditions impact their accuracy?

INDIANAPOLIS — The federal government’s free COVID-19 tests are shipping out to homes across the country.

With cold weather settling in, we wanted to know if the elements could impact the test and its accuracy.

While the tests are temperature sensitive, experts said it really depends on the manufacturer.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, tests left in freezing temperatures, or used while still cold, could impact performance. Generally, the FDA said it’s assumed tests are done in climates between 59 to 86 degrees, but specifics from the manufacturer can be found in the test instructions.

Since shipping conditions vary, FDA officials also stated that test developers undergo testing to ensure stability in various temperatures, regardless of shipping in very hot or cold climates.

“Before you perform the test, you want the kit to be at the room temperature. Having said that, I would still check with the manufacturer,” said Hamid Abbaspour, pharmacist and owner of Dr. Aziz Pharmacy.

Abbaspour also recommended people inspect their package, including how the test was mailed. He said his pharmacy, for example, usually sends out temperature sensitive products in insulated packaging to help maintain its needed temperature.

“If it’s in a regular mailed package, that means there has not been any insulation at all,” he said.

You can also check the date on your package. Abbaspour said it can sometimes indicate how long your test was in transit and subject to the conditions.

“Watch how many days it’s been on the road,” he said. “If it’s been four or five days, that’s a red flag, but if it comes to you within 24 hours, then you have some options.”

If your test is delivered in the harsh elements, the FDA recommends leaving it indoors and unopened for at least two hours. This allows time to reach appropriate conditions, and it should provide accurate results.

If the test shows the necessary lines, as described in the instructions, that means your test is working. Otherwise, the FDA said a new test is needed for more confident results.

Experts said another factor that could hinder accurate results is testing too early. If you believe you’ve been exposed, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends testing at least five days after close contact or as soon as symptoms start.