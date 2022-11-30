We’ve really flipped the switch from very mild conditions on Tuesday to cold, blustery conditions on Wednesday. The thermometer reached 62° in Indianapolis on Tuesday. At midnight Wednesday morning, we were still near 60°. However, in the matter of a few short hours, temperatures tumbled into the 20s and 30s. Wind chills out the door Wednesday morning are in the teens. Be sure to bundle up as we won’t improve much into the afternoon.

From severe storms to snow

The system that has brought us our cold air is the same one responsible for the severe weather outbreak in the south and heavy snowfall to the upper Midwest. We had some wind-whipped rain Tuesday night and early Wednesday, followed by snow flurries in a few spots. Otherwise, the cold and wind are the focus for us in central Indiana.

Weather Whiplash

The chill in the air will be brief as another warmup will send temperatures into the 50s on Friday with breezy winds. Rain returns late Friday night into Saturday morning. This will be another story of crashing temperatures on Saturday and we finish out the first weekend of December cold.