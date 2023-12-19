We’re much colder Tuesday morning compared to Monday. Temperatures are running ~15° to 20° colder in central Indiana than they were 24 hours ago. However, the flurries and snow showers have moved on and the winds have greatly eased. Wind chill values Tuesday morning have fallen into the single digits and lower teens. Be sure to have the heavy coat when you leave the house today. Grab the sunglasses too. We’ll see a lot of sunshine throughout the day with temperatures rising to the mid 30s.

Winds will shift out of the south later on today and this will set the stage for a new warmup as we head through the rest of the weekend. High temperatures will climb back to the mid 40s as we head into Wednesday afternoon and daily highs will be in the 40s through Friday. The weekend is even warmer as we near the holiday and the thermometer will be climbing into the 50s.

Rain chances come with the warmup with our next chances arriving on Friday. Off and on showers will continue each day on into Christmas on Monday. We won’t have a white Christmas but rather a wet and very mild one, with temperatures running more than 15° above average.