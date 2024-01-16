Light snow overnight has led to many slick spots Tuesday morning and several car accidents have already occurred. The snow showers have ended and skies are brightening but we remain cold. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place across much of central Indiana until noon while our far northern counties will remain under the advisory until 11 AM Wednesday. The advisory will expand south again starting at 9 P.M. tonight.

We get a lot of sunshine back today but winds will be breezier and wind chill values will remain below zero all day.

If you’re heading out to the Purdue/IU game this evening, skies will be mostly clear and we’ll be very cold. Wind chill values will be -10° heading to and from the game.

Winds shift out of the southwest Wednesday and temperatures will climb to the 20s. This will be a major improvement BUT winds will be gusty, near 30 mph and wind chills will be in the lower teens at the warmest part of the day.

Another shot of cold air along with a couple rounds of snow showers arrive Thursday and Friday. The weekend will be quiet but cold. It’s not until next week that we have a shot at temperatures rising above freezing.