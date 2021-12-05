CNN fires Chris Cuomo

NEW YORK — CNN announced they cut ties with anchor Chris Cuomo after finding out he had been rather involved in his brother Andrew’s sexual harassment scandal.

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo faced 11 allegations of sexual harassment earlier this year.

Chris is said to have strategically reached out to other journalists and gathered additional information as his brother was fighting to keep his job.

Chris, being a journalist and his brother, a politician, said that he would never cover his brother’s politics in his newscasts.

That all changed during the pandemic when the governor appeared on CNN’s newscasts while Chris was anchoring, several times, raising red flags.

Although CNN first suspended Cuomo while they were gathering more information about his involvement in his brother’s case, they decided to all-together let him go, stating that they will continue to deem his on-air conduct as “appropriate” but will continue to investigate.