Indianapolis finished the month of April with 2.29″ of rain, more than 2″ below average. May is the second wettest month of the year, on average, for Indianapolis and the month got off to a wet start. Up to a quarter inch of rain fell, mainly north of I-70. April was mild month with five days of 80-degree warmth. May not only started wet, but cool as well with high temperature 15 to 20 degrees below average. For the month we gain almost 10° on our average high temperature from the 1st to the 31st. We also gain 54 minutes of daylight over the course of the month.

After a cool, wet start to the week our weather will improve this week. Tuesday looks better but it will still be a cold and windy day with a chance for some patchy rainfall. Temperatures will only rise to the low 50s Tuesday afternoon, but by Wednesday we will enter a stretch of sunshine along with milder temperatures. By Thursday and Friday we’ll be back in the 60s and the warm up will continue through the weekend. Expect sunny skies Saturday and Sunday with high in the 70s.

April was dry month.

Expect a few clouds for Election Day.

This will be a cool week.

May is forecast to be a mild, dry month.