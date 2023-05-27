The Indianapolis 500 has been postponed by rain rain five times, and shortened by rain seven times. The wettest race day was in 2004, when 3.80″ of rain fell. That was also the year we had 23 tornadoes on race day, including one, six miles from the Speedway. The average high temperature for the race is 78°. The warmest race day was in 1937 with a high of 92°. The coldest race day was a high of 58° in 1992, the year Roberto Guerrero spun out on the parade lap.

Central Indiana will have great weather for the holiday weekend. After a beautiful Saturday , we turn a little cloudier for race day, Sunday, but it still looks great. The low-pressure system that we’ve been talking about all week that could bring us a couple spotty showers should stay to our southeast so that we will stay dry.

Memorial Day will be sunny and warmer. That warming trend will continue and by the middle week high temperatures will be near 90° on the last day of May (Wednesday). Our rainfall for May is almost two inches below average and our next best chance for rain will come in the form of scattered thunderstorms, Thursday and Friday.

Sunday will be a great day for “green flag” racing.

Expect mostly cloudy skies for race day.

Expect sunny skies for Memorial Day.

After a mild weekend, temperatures will warm up next week.