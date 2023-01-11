The sunshine is gone for our Wednesday but the mild temperatures remain. A few locations of drizzle have developed in the area this morning but it won’t create much, if any impact to the commute. Overall, you can expect overcast skies, mild temperatures and damp conditions at times. A few areas of drizzle and patchy, light showers will be around through the day.

Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will be rising to the upper 40s. Once they get there, they don’t move much through the evening and overnight hours. This is a decent evening if you have plans to get out of the house. The Indy Fuel play tonight at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. The puck drops at 7:00 PM as they take on the Iowa Highlanders. Yes, there may be a couple pockets of light rain but it shouldn’t be all that impactful.

A bigger push of rain comes Thursday. Scattered showers will be filling into the state Thursday morning and reaching their peak coverage across the state in the early afternoon. These showers will be pulling away with a cold front that slides across the state and sends our temperatures tumbling. We’ll start Thursday morning off with temperatures in the upper 40s. By the afternoon, we will have fallen to the mid 30s. As the colder air works in, the moisture left in our atmosphere will be squeezed out in the form of flurries or light snow showers. The snow won’t amount to much accumulation, although some may get a dusting. A few slick spots will be possible on the roads Friday morning.

We transition to a great weekend with lots of sunshine and a brand new warmup getting underway. Temperatures will be back near 50° Sunday afternoon.